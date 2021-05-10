Global Oil and Gas Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Market is expected to reach $76.68 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.0% during 2018 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Oil and Gas Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Market include L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering, Bechtel Corporation, WorleyParsons Limited, TechnipFMC Plc, John Wood Group PLC, Mott MacDonald, Galfar Engineering, Lamprell, National Petroleum Construction Company, Fluor Corporation, SNC-Lavalin Group, Saipem SpA, Contracting SAOG, Petrofac Limited, and KBR Inc.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are rising demand for LNG infrastructure and decrease in operating cost of oil & gas fields. However, rising adoption of alternate transportation modes for oil and gas is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

Oil and Gas Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) is a form of contract agreement by which contractors deliver an operational asset to their clients alongwith service and maintenance contracts.

By sector, the upstream segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period as it requires less capital investment and is less complex.

On the basis of geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the existence of a large number of market players in the region as the major economies of this region are leading producers of crude oil and gas.

Locations Covered:

• Offshore

• Onshore

Sectors Covered:

• Downstream

• Midstream

• Upstream

Service Types Covered:

• Engineering

• Procurement

• Construction

• Fabrication

• Combination

Types Covered:

• Type I

• Type II

End Users Covered:

• Gas Industry

• Oil Industry

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

