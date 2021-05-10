Global Event & Exhibition Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2018 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Event & Exhibition Market include Relx Group, Messe München, Gl Events, Messe Düsseldorf, Koelnmesse, Informa, Mch Group, Fiera Milano and Messe Frankfurt.

Using of big data analytics which allows exhibitors to make strategic marketing programs and increasing attending exhibitions is driving the market growth. However, logistics challenges owing to travel restrictions is hampering the market growth.

Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/event-and-exhibition-market/request-sample

An exhibition is an organized presentation and display of a selection of items. Exhibitions usually happen in a cultural or educational manner. Exhibitions can consist numerous things such as art in both important museums and smaller galleries, and also varieties such as more commercially focused exhibitions and trade fairs.

Based on the exhibition type, the B2B (business-to-business) segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to increasing global exhibition industry trend among companies and enterprises to promote their products and services.

Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/event-and-exhibition-market

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period as this region exciting place for businesses and commercial opportunities which helps the market to grow and also one of the leading countries for exhibitions across the globe.

Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/event-and-exhibition-market

Exhibition Types Covered:

• B2B (Business-to-Business)

• B2C (Business-to-Consumer)

• Mixed (Both B2B & B2C)

Revenue Streams Covered:

• Sponsorship Fees

• Entrance Fees

• Services

• Exhibitor Fees

Sectors Covered:

• Industrial Sector

• Hospitality Sector

• Entertainment

• Consumer Goods & Retail Sector

• Automotive & Transportation Sector

• AFF & Energy Sector

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lamb

Email: Send Email

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: https://www.strategymrc.com