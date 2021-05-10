Global Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2018 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market include Yingli Solar, Trina Solar Ltd, Suntech Power Holding Co. Ltd., Canadian Solar Inc., Hanwha Q Cells Co Ltd, Sharp Corporation, Risen Energy Co. Ltd., LONGi Solar Technology Co. Ltd, JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd, JA Solar Holdings Co. Ltd, SunPower Corporation, GCL System Integration Technology Co. Ltd., First Solar, Inc., Acciona SA, Hanergy Holding Group and Shunfeng Photovoltaic International Limited.

Rising need for sustainable energy resources, coupled with favorable government regulations to reduce dependency on fossil fuels are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as high installation cost and poor maintenance practices are hampering the market growth.

Photovoltaics is the process of converting light into electricity utilizing semiconducting materials that exhibit the photovoltaic effect and produces electric power by utilizing solar cells to convert energy from the sun to flow of electrons by the photovoltaic effect. Solar cells produce direct current electricity from sunlight which can be utilized to power equipment or to recharge a battery.

Based on the deployment, the ground mounted segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to various large-scale ground-mounted solar projects emerging economies, such as China, India, and Brazil.

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to rising awareness among consumers about environmental benefits of renewable energy and regulations and incentives specific to solar rooftop PV.

Types Covered:

• Organic Photovoltaic

• Inorganic Photovoltaic

Technologies Covered:

• Multi-Si

• Thin film

• Mono-Si

Deployments Covered:

• Rooftop Solar

• Ground Mounted

End Users Covered:

• Industrial

• Utility

• Residential

• Commercial

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

