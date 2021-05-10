Global Mobile VoIP Market is expected to reach $65.04 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 14.0% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Mobile VoIP Market include Facebook, Inc, Apple. Inc, Google, Inc, Microsoft Corporation , Skype , StarSSIP Ltd , Talk 360, Vonage Holdings Corporation, TATA Communications Ltd, MagicJack VocalTec. Ltd, Kakao Corporation , and Horizon Group Inc.

Increasing adoption of cloud-based VoIP services, and increasing penetration of smart phones are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, limited network speed results in interrupted and disruptive communication which is hampering the market growth.

Mobile voice over internet protocol (VoIP) is an extension of the mobility to the voice over IP telephony. It is also known as internet telephony, IP telephony or broadband telephony. In an era of over a billion population of smart phone users who considers mobile phones for their everyday tasks, still does not rely on smart phones alone. Coverage issues and dropped being the common concerns. Here, mobile VoIP takes advantage to offer a web-based phone service with all communication features.

Based on the platform, the android OS segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the free availability of this OS which is attracting creators for developing low-cost smart phones. Moreover, android is an open platform which is enabling application developers to modify the OS as per their needs thereby, boosting the demand for android-based devices.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing subscriber base in economies such as India, China, and Japan. This growth is owing to the increased investment in the deployment of high-speed internet and the wider availability of free applications. Moreover, content and mobile consumption are on a rise in India leading to increased demand for these services.

Types Covered:

• International VoIP

• Domestic VoIP

Services Covered:

• Instant Messaging

• Voice and Video Call

• Video Conferencing

• Video Sharing

• Screen Sharing

• File Sharing

• Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Integration Services

• Virtual Number Service

Platforms Covered:

• Android OS

• iOS

• Windows OS

• MAC OS

Pricing Models Covered:

• Freemium Model

• Premium Model

• Enterprise Model

End Users Covered:

• Home Consumer

• Enterprise

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

