Global Recycled Plastic and Plastic Waste to Oil Market is expected to reach $112.96 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 11.5% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Recycled Plastic and Plastic Waste to Oil Market include Nexus Fuels, OMV Aktiengesellschaft , PLASTIC ENERGY , Plastic Advanced Recycling Corporation, MK Aromatics Limited, Vadxx Energy LLC, RES POLYFLOW, Plastic2Oil Inc. (JBI Inc.), Agile Process Chemicals LLP, Northwood Exploration Israel Ltd, Agilyx, Inc., Niutech, Cynar Plc and Clean Blue Technologies Inc.

Excess addiction on fossil fuel is the major factor propelling the market growth. However, the lack of responsiveness about plastic misuse to oil equipment is hampering the market growth.

Recycled plastic and plastic waste to oil can be defined as equipment that is used to convert non-recycled plastic into artificial crude oil and other value-added petroleum products such as diesel, naphtha, and fuel oil. This is a highly developed waste exchange technology that is considered balancing to the existing plastic recycling technology. This technology has high potential, as landfill-bound plastics can be used as a resource to increase a valuable alternative fuel source.

Based on the technology, the pyrolysis process segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the process of using heat in an oxygen-starved atmosphere to translate plastic waste into artificial oil and gas, with minimized discharge of greenhouse gases. This process doesn’t serve as a cost-effective process, as the normal protection of reactors and their downtime is costly. These reactors need a stable and consistent supply of premium-quality feedstock to function efficiently.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to rise in the focus on reducing the adverse impacts of climate change, and strict regulations pertaining to plastic waste management. This region is accounted for share of the market, in terms of revenue, due to the presence of an extensive manufacturing base across the region.

Types Covered:

• Regasification Terminal

• Liquefaction Terminal

Mode of Supplies Covered:

• Trucks

• Rail

• Captive Consumption through Pipeline

• Trans-shipment and Bunkering

Infrastructures Covered:

• Regas Facilities

• Truck-To-Ship Bunkering

• Bunker Barge

• Truck Fuelling Stations

• Bunkering Vessels

• LNG Storage

• Storage Hubs

• Bunkering Terminals

• LNG Trailers

Applications Covered:

• Industrial Feed Stock

• Marine Transport

• Commercial

• Utilities

• Residential

• Heavy-Duty Vehicles

• Power Generation

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

