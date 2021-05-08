Global ESD Packaging Market is expected to reach $6.74 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.7% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in ESD Packaging Market include Achilles , AkzoNobel N.V, BASF SE, DaklaPack Group, Desco Industries Inc, Dou Yee Technologies Pte. Ltd, DowDuPont Inc., DS Smith, GWP Group, Miller Supply Inc, Polyplus Packaging Ltd, PPG Industries Inc, Pregis, Sealed Air, Smurfit Kappa, TIP Corporation Sdn Bhd and Uline.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are high adoption of technology in automobiles and development of IoT and smart cities. However, cost is high are the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/esd-packaging-market/request-sample

Electrostatic discharge (ESD) packaging comprises range of distinctive feature packaging products for protecting electronic items particularly static items by make sure the integrity of the products enclosed within the pack. The electrostatic discharge materials should be packaged suspiciously as they can contain flammable liquids or gases. They can be packaged with foam and cushioning products such as anti static foam, conductive foam and antistatic bubble wrap.

By product, bags segment is expected to grow at the significant market share during the forecast period owing to augment in population and growing use of bags. Customized production of ESD bags attached with convenience of transport has been enhancing product demand over the past few years.

Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/esd-packaging-market

On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to concentration of production of electronic devices. The region has contributed extensively to the growing demand for smart devices employing ESD packaging and is amply complemented by the quickly increasing consumer electronics industry in the region.

Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/esd-packaging-market

Types Covered:

• Antistatic Latex Bag Packaging

• Composite Materials Packaging

Products Covered:

• Bags

• Trays

• Boxes & Containers

• ESD Foams

• Clamshell

• Shrink Films

• Tapes and Labels

• Foams

• Totes/IBC

• Racks

Material & Additive Types Covered:

• Metal

• Additive

• Conductive & Dissipative Polymers

Applications Covered:

• Drugs

• Explosive Powders

• Equipment

• Electrical & Electronic Component

End Users Covered:

• Automobile

• Automotive Industry

• Communication Network Infrastructure

• Computer Peripherals

• Consumer Electronics Industry

• Electrical & Electronics

• Healthcare Industry

• Manufacturing

• Military and Defense Industry

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lamb

Email: Send Email

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: https://www.strategymrc.com