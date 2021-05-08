Global Hydrolyzed Collagen Market is expected to reach $1,764.55 by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.4% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Hydrolyzed Collagen Market include Amicogen Inc , Antler Farms, Beijing Semnl Biotechnology Co, Ltd , BioCell Technology LLC, Codeage, Connoils LLC, Gelita AG, Giant Sports International Inc, Hainan Huayan Collagen Biotech Co. Ltd, NeoCell Corporation, Nippi Collagen, Nitta Gelatin, Inc, Perfect Supplements, Rousselot and Weishardt.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are rise in the demand hydrolyzed collagen goods in the cosmetic industry and development in utilize of hydrolyzed collagen proteins in the medical and pharmaceutical industry. However, side effects are the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

Hydrolyzed collagen is composed of little peptides that are attained by breaking down the collagen into lesser fragments attained from the skin, connective tissues and bones of animals together with beef, pig, fish, and more. It is rich in essential amino acids containing hydroxyproline, glycine, and proline.

By end user, pharmaceutical & healthcare segment is expected to grow at the significant market share during the forecast period owing to broad range of applications in the medical & pharmaceutical sector owing to its capability to rebuild the bone. They are extensively used in plastic surgeries, burn care, orthopedics, wound care, dentistry, and cardiovascular practices. The mounting health and medical problems have led to the escalating use of collagen in medical applications.

On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period.

Types Covered:

• Feed Grade

• Food Grade

• Pharmaceutical Grade

Forms Covered:

• Capsules

• Liquid

• Powder

Sources Covered:

• Bone

• Bovine Hide

• Chicken

• Fish

• Marine

• Pig Skin

• Porcine

Sales Channels Covered:

• Direct Sales

• Distributor

Packaging Types Covered:

• Containers

• Bottles/Jars

• Pouches

End Users Covered:

• Nutraceutical & Dietary Supplements

• Cosmetics & Personal Care

• Pet Food

• Pharmaceutical & Healthcare

• Nutrition

• Food and Beverages

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

