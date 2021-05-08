Global Tire Derived Fuel Market is expected to reach $175.72 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 4.4% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Tire Derived Fuel Market include Emanuel Tire, ETR Group, Front Range Tire Recycle, Inc, Globarket Tire Recycling LLC, L & S Tire Company, Lakin Tire West Inc, Liberty Tire Recycling, Ragn-Sells Group, Reliable Tire Disposal, Renelux Cyprus Ltd, ResourceCo Pty Ltd, Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB, Tire Disposal & Recycling, Inc and West Coast Rubber Recycling Inc.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are mounting manufacture along with rising sales of automobiles and augment in demand for EVs and HEVs. However, huge processing cost is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/tire-derived-fuel-market/request-sample

Tire-derived fuel (TDF) is fuel taken from all types of scrap tires. It may comprise whole tires or tires processed into uniform, flowable parts that satisfy specifications of end-users. Scrap tires are an exceptional source of fuel due to their elevated heat value. The heating value of an average sized passenger tire ranges between 13,000 Btu/lb and 15,000 Btu/lb compared to about 10,000 Btu/lb and 12,000 Btu/lb for coal. Another main reason for using tire fuels is to save fuel costs.

By application, cement manufacturing segment is expected to grow at the significant market share during the forecast period due to numerous characteristics, such as high british thermal unit (BTU) value, make scrap tires a preferred fuel source for cement kilns. High temperatures and lengthy fuel residence time in a kiln let the whole combustion of tires. Consequently, there is no smoke, odor, or visible emissions from the tires.

Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/tire-derived-fuel-market

On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period owing to augment in generation of latest tires as well as scrap tires. Japan held a major share of the tire-derived fuel market in Asia Pacific. More than 80 million units of scrap tires are produced in Japan every year. Though, demand for tire-derived fuel in India is predictable to go up at a fast pace during the forecast period.

Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/tire-derived-fuel-market

Types Covered:

• Whole Tire

• Shredded Tire

Sales Channels Covered:

• Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

• Aftermarket

Applications Covered:

• Cement Manufacturing

• Industrial Boilers

• Pulp and Paper Mills

• Utility Boiler

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lamb

Email: Send Email

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: https://www.strategymrc.com