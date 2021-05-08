Global Two Wheeler Hub Motor Market is expected to reach $19.87 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 11.7% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Two Wheeler Hub Motor Market include Ananda Drive Techniques (Shanghai) Co Ltd, Bafang Electric (Suzhou) Co Ltd, Elaphe Propulsion Technologies Ltd, EnerTrac Corporation, Go SwissDrive, Heinzmann GmbH & Co KG, Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co Ltd, Leaf Motor, MAC SHANGHAI ELECTRIC MOTOR COMPANY LTD, NTN Corporation, QS MOTOR, Robert Bosch GmbH, Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co KG, Yadea Group Holdings Ltd and Zhejiang Luyuan Electric Vehicle Co Ltd.

Rising government initiatives and rising consumer concern towards environment are the major factors driving the market growth. However, harder to change a flat tire in the presence of this motor is restraining the market growth.

Hub motor is an electric motor integrated into the vehicle’s wheel hub assembly. The motor utilizes the electric energy stored in the battery by converting it into rotary motion, thereby driving the vehicle’s drive train. These kinds of motors are commonly utilized in electric vehicles. They are cheap, easy to install and easy to ride. In this way, they are expected to emerge as the preferred choice in electric two-wheelers.

Based on motor, the geared hub motor segment is likely to have a huge demand as it provides high torque and controls the speed of the vehicle. These are smaller in size and lighter in weight.

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to rising focus of manufacturers on developing high-performance, cleaner, and faster electric vehicles. Improving government policies for higher penetration of electric vehicles is another factor supporting the regional market.

Motors Covered:

• Gearless Hub Motor

• Geared Hub Motor

Installations Covered:

• Rear Hub Motor

• Front Hub Motor

Sales Channels Covered:

• Aftermarket

• Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Motor Types Covered:

• DC Motor

• AC Motor

Capacities Covered:

• More than 2500w

• Less than 500w

• 500-2500w

Vehicle Types Covered:

• Electric Bike

• Electric Motorcycle

• Electric Scooter/Moped

Power Outputs Covered:

• 1.5-4 kW

• 0.5-1.5 kW

• >4 kW

• < 0.5 kW

Motor Architectures Covered:

• Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM)

• Induction Motor

• Brushless Direct Current (BLDC) Motor

• Brushed Motor

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

