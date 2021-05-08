Global Wireless Testing Market is expected to reach $20.27 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.7% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Wireless Testing Market include Anritsu, Bureau Veritas, Dekra SE, Electro Magnetic Test Inc, Eurofins Scientific, EXFO, Intertek, Keysight, Rohde & Schwarz, SGS Group, Spirent Communications, TUV Nord Group, TUV Rheinland, TUV SUD and Viavi Solutions.

Increase in adoption of smart phones and smart gadgets and adoption of advanced manufacturing techniques of products are the major factors driving the market growth. However, lack of standardization in connectivity protocols is restraining the market growth.

Wireless Testing helps to ensure the performance, compatibility, and compliance of the wireless and radio devices to country-specific type approval requirements. They help to navigate the complex process of complying with radio performance testing requirements to ensure the products are compliant, compatible, and reliable.

Based on application, the consumer electronics segment is likely to have a huge demand as each product requires to be tested regarding its functioning, safety, and performance. The testing services include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi etc.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to increase in adoption of smart phone in the region. Countries such as China, Japan, and India are developing in the market due to an increase in the spending of mobile operators and rapidly growing mobile subscriber base.

Connectivity Technologies Covered:

• 2G/3G

• 4G/LTE

• 5G

• Bluetooth

• Bluetooth Smart/BLE/WLAN

• Global Positioning System (GPS)/ Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Module

• Wi-Fi

Offerings Covered:

• Services

• Equipment

Applications Covered:

• Aerospace & Defense

• Industrial

• Medical Devices

• IT & Telecommunication

• Energy & Power

• Automotive

• Consumer Electronics

• Other Applications

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

