Global Lab Automation for In-Vitro Diagnostics Market is expected to reach $8,288.33 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in lab automation for in-vitro diagnostics market include Siemens Healthineers AG, Cognex Corporation, Tecan Group Ltd, Roche Holding AG, PerkinElmer Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Danaher Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, and Bee Robotics Ltd.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include flexibility and adaptability of lab automation systems, digital transformation for laboratories with IoT, innovative development in the IVD field, and increasing the demand for early remedies and diagnosis. However, lack of skilled laboratory professionals is likely to hamper the market.

In-vitro diagnostics (IVD) tests are basically medical devices that could be in the form of reagents, techniques, instruments, or a combination of these used in vitro for the examination of specimens, such as blood, urine, or tissue, with the goal of obtaining a diagnosis from assays in a controlled environment. Diagnostic tests are usually conducted in laboratories, private or public, equipped with appropriate and sometimes expensive instrumentation and staffed with trained and qualified personnel to perform the tests. Some IVDs can extend beyond the laboratory, hospital, or doctor’s office, thereby empowering patients with chronic diseases to self-monitor and manage their own conditions.

By end user, laboratories are one of the prime recipients of lab automation for In-Vitro diagnostics. Hospitals and private labs are considered as laboratories. Technological innovations have improved the productivity of clinical labs. Owing to the ongoing advances in connected technologies and cloud-based laboratory information management systems (LIMS) platforms, these tools are helping businesses to access the benefits of the digital transformation and provide laboratories a secure way to organize data, making accessing insights quick and easy, while allowing businesses to control which data is sent to third-party instrument vendors.

On the basis of geography, North America region is expected to have considerable market growth during the forecast period, owing to the availability of government funds, stringent FDA regulations, growing use of molecular diagnostics in genetic disorders and cancer screening, and the presence of most of the major players in this region. North America has been a pioneer in clinical research for years. The region also has the highest concentration of contract research organizations (CRO’s). Some of the sisgnificant CROs are Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, IQVIA, Syneos Health, and Parexel International Corp.

Equipments Covered:

• Automated Storage and Retrieval System

• Analyzer

• Automated Plate Handler

• Robotic Arm

• Automated Liquid Handler

End Users Covered:

• Laboratory

• Academic

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

