Global Inorganic Pigments Market is expected to reach $38.37 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in inorganic pigments market include Lanxess, Kronos Worldwide, Inc., Tronox Limited, BASF SE, Venator, The Chemours Company, Habich GmbH, Clariant, Jiangsu Yuxing Industry & Trade Co., LTD., Tata Pigments, Lomon Billions, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Ferro Corporation GmbH, Dystar, Eckart GmbH, Alabama Pigments Company, Cabot Corporation, Ineos Pigments, Carl Schlenk AG, and Dominion Colour Corporation.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include increasing use in the construction and paint industries, urbanization and rapid growth in construction activities particularly in emerging economies, and growing importance of aesthetics in the packaging industry. However, raw material price fluctuation is likely to hamper the market.

Inorganic pigments are chemical compounds based on oxides, metallic salts, sulfide, carbonate, sulfate, and silicates. They are considered to be the most stable and durable of all colorants available in the market. Inorganic paints have superior resistance to UV light and other weather elements and hence are used extensively in outdoor applications. Relative to organic pigments, inorganic pigments are easy to disperse and hence are preferably used in numerous paints and coatings, printing ink, and plastic applications. They have low tinting strength and hence large quantity of pigments is required to produce the desired effect.

By pigment type, titanium dioxide is the significant-growing type of inorganic pigments in the overall market. It is the most-widely used inorganic pigments, owing to its excellent physical properties. The excellent light-scattering properties of titanium dioxide help to provide good white opacity and brightness to surfaces. It is widely consumed because of its white color. Titanium dioxide is a white-colored inorganic pigment and is widely used in paints & coatings and plastics applications.

On the basis of geography, APAC is the significant-growing inorganic pigments market owing to the increasing investments in the construction & industrial sector, along with the rapidly growing population of the region. Increasing consumer purchasing power has propelled the growth of various industries in this region. Moreover, rapid industrialization and growing infrastructure development are expected to be factors contributing to the growth, particularly in China, India and Indonesia.

Pigment Types Covered:

• Carbon Black

• Titanium Dioxide

• Iron Oxide

• Lead Chromate

• Other Pigment Types

Applications Covered:

• Printing Inks

• Paints & Coatings

• Plastics

• Dyes & Chemicals

• Light Emitting Sources

• Other Applications

End Users Covered:

• Paper & Printing

• Building & Construction

• Packaging

• Automotive

• Textiles

• Personal Care

• Other End Users

Colors Covered:

• Phthalocyanine Blue

• Green

• Red

• Yellow

• Brown

• Orange

Products Covered:

• Synthetic Inorganic Pigments

• Natural Inorganic Pigments

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

