Global Contrast-Enhanced Digital Mammography (CEDM) Market is expected to reach $711.42 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 12.6% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Contrast-Enhanced Digital Mammography (CEDM) Market include Allengers, GE Healthcare, Hologic, Inc, Planmed Oy, and Siemens Healthineers.

The rise in the prevalence of breast cancer and the implementation of breast cancer screening programs across the world are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, generating artifacts on the subtracted images is hampering the growth of the market.

The contrast-enhanced digital mammography (CEDM) is an advanced modality of breast imaging, which helps in the improvement of the breast cancer screening process. It generates a full-field, contrast-enhanced, and high-resolution image of digital mammography, similar to MRI, to provide lesion vascularity details inside the breasts. The technology combines the standard, full-field digital mammography (FFDM) with an intravenous, low-osmolarity, iodinated contrast medium. Detecting malignancies in extremely dense and heterogeneous breasts with the help of MRI is difficult. Contrast-enhanced digital mammography highlights the malignant area with the help of a contrast agent, facilitating tumour detection. In CEDM, an iodine-based contrast medium is administered intravenously in the arm vein before capturing the mammographic image and two subsequent images at low energy and high energy are obtained. The low-energy image reveals calcification and soft tissue details. These two images are then subtracted to generate a single, contrast-enhanced digital image, which highlights the neovascularity inside the breasts. Because cancerous tissues take up more iodine than normal tissues, the resulting contrast-enhanced image maximizes the conspicuity of the contrast agent in the breasts. This factor reveals the lesions with higher neovascularity and approximately ten times the resolution of the normal breast MRI.

Based on the end-user, the hospital’s segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the improved reimbursement policies for diagnostic imaging procedures and availability of well-equipped health care facilities in hospitals. The rising investment by public and private players in the health care sector is estimated to propel the hospital’s segment of the global contrast-enhanced digital mammography market during the forecast period.

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the rising adoption of advanced diagnostic techniques for breast malignancy detection in the region and superiority of contrast-enhanced digital mammography over the standard MRI technique, increasing incidence of breast cancer in the U.S., and growing awareness of early detection and screening of breast cancer, are some of the major factors expected to drive the growth of the contrast-enhanced digital mammography market in North America.

Image Types Covered:

• 2D Images

• 3D Images

Techniques Covered:

• Dual Energy CEDM

• Temporal Subtraction

Applications Covered:

• Diagnostics

• Screening

End Users Covered:

• Diagnostic Centers

• Hospitals

• Speciality Clinics

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

