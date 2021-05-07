Global Communications Equipment Market is expected to reach $2,231.18 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 17.8% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Communications Equipment Market include Xiaomi, Ubiquiti, Samsung Electronics, Riverbed, Microsoft, Lenovo Group, Juniper, Huawei, HP, Dell, Cisco Systems, Broadcom, Aruba Networks, Apple and Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise.

Increased growth of cellular stations and the need for next-generation-ready network equipment for 5G networks are driving the market growth. However, high costs of new product development are restraining the market growth.

Communications equipment comprises hardware used mainly for communication purposes. It includes a wide range of communication technologies from transmission lines and communication satellites to radios and answering machines.

Based on the type, the mobile communication device segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period as mobile communication devices are more differentiated, varying much more radically in terms of feature lists, price, form factor.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to increasing population base coupled with the introduction of technologically advanced communication devices.

Types Covered:

• Optical Communication Equipment

• Network Communication Equipment

• Mobile Communication Device

Components Covered:

• WANs (Wide Area Network)

• Transceiver

• Switch

• Routers

• LANs (Local Area Network)

• Exchanges

Applications Covered:

• Telecom Operators

• Data Center

End Users Covered:

• Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

• Personal

• Healthcare

• Government

• Enterprise

• Energy & Utilities

• Education

• Cloud

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

