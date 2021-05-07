Global Air Cushion Packaging Market is expected to reach $5.76 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.0% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Air Cushion Packaging Market include Airfil Protective Packaging Ltd, Storopack Hans Reichenecker GmbH, FP International, Atlantic Packaging, Automated Packaging Systems Inc, 3G Packaging Corp, Shandong Xinniu Packing Co Ltd, Guangzhou PackBest Air Packaging Co Ltd, DynaCorp, Pregis, Sealed Air, Smurfit Kappa, Geami, iVEX Protective Packaging, Macfarlane Group, Polyair, Shorr Packaging , and Veritiv Corporation.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are increasing per capita income, growth of the e-commerce sector, and less weight offered by air cushion packaging. However, the use of alternate packaging methods is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

Air cushion packaging uses a material made of polyethylene. It is extensively used for packaging of a variety of products. It is a dual material tailor-made solution for corrugated box and plastic film bag which can be filled with air. It offers quick packaging and ensures a high level of protection of good from all surfaces.

By type, the air pillow cushion segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period as it offers high stackability.

Based on geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to rising demand for electronics and changes in consumer behaviour.

Types Covered:

• Bubble Wrap Machine

• Air Pillow Cushion

Applications Covered:

• Cushioning

• Wrapping

• Void Filling

• Block & Bracing

• Corner Protection

End Users Covered:

• Electronics

• Food and Beverages

• E-commerce

• Home Décor & Furnishing

• Pharmaceutical & Medical Devices

• Beauty & Personal Care

• Fast-moving Consumer Goods (FMCG)

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

