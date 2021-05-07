Global Neurorehabilitation Devices Market is expected to reach $3.76 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 14.4% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Neurorehabilitation Devices Market include Medtronic Plc, Kinetic Muscles, Ekso Bionics Holding Inc, Bioxtreme Robotics Rehabilitation, Interactive Motion Technologies, Helius, Ectron, St Jude Medical Inc, Kinestica, Bioness Inc, Neurostyle, Denecor, Agiliad, Alter G Inc, and Hocoma Ag.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are increasing prevalence of neurological disorders, increase in geriatric population, and technological advancements in the healthcare sector. However, lack of awareness is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

Neurorehabilitation devices make use of technology within the field of physiotherapy. Irrespective of the cause of impairment, most neurological rehabilitation devices aim to facilitate learning or relearning of motor skills. Present-day research indicates that the use of neurorehabilitation device enhances the intensity and quality of neurorehabilitation and ensures optimal rehabilitation of patients with neurological disorders.

By application, the stroke segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period as it is one of the major causes of disability among aged people.

Based on geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the rising prevalence of stroke and the advanced healthcare facilities available in the economies of the region.

Products Covered:

• Wearable Devices

• Brain-computer Interface

• Neuro-robotic Devices

• Brain Stimulators

Applications Covered:

• Schizophrenia

• Brain & Spinal Cord Injury

• Parkinson’s Disease

• Multiple Sclerosis

• Cerebral Palsy

• Stroke

End Users Covered:

• Hospitals/Clinics

• Rehabilitation Centers

• Cognitive Care Centers

• Research Institutes

• Home Care

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

