Global Temperature Controlled Packaging Market is expected to reach $10.15 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.9% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in temperature controlled packaging market include Pelican BioThermal LLC, Sofrigram SA Ltd., Softbox Systems Ltd., American Aerogel Corporation, Sorbafreeze Ltd, ACH Foam Technologies, LLC, Cold Chain Technologies, Inc., Exeltainer, Marko Foam Products, Sonoco Products Company, Tempack Packaging Solutions, S.L., Cryopak A TCP Company, Snyder Industries Inc., Insulated Products Corporation, Inmark Packaging, FedEx Corporation, DHL International GmbH, JB Packaging, VA-Q-tec AG, and Saeplast.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include significant surge in demand from healthcare and pharmaceutical industry, rise in disposable income of the individuals, accessibility of medical facilities, increasing demand for fresh and frozen food products and growing investment towards the improvement of cold chain infrastructure. However, high capital investments and high maintenance cost are likely to hamper the market.

Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/temperature-controlled-packaging-market/request-sample

Temperature-controlled packaging is specifically designed to maintain proper temperature of sensitive products. This type of packaging acts as a shield to protect products from damage or blemish. Many companies use temperature-controlled packaging to prevent food products, healthcare products, dairy products, and other heat-sensitive products in extreme weather conditions. This packaging is more useful for maintaining the phase of the liquid material such as dry ice and water. Temperature-controlled packaging provides the better solution for varied temperatures, high-degree protection, and reliable thermal performance.

By type, the healthcare end-use industry segment is anticipated to grow at a substantial rate during the forecast period, due to growing usage of temperature controlled packaging systems to ship specialty drugs and vaccines. Temperature control during shipment is critical to avoid any damage to the healthcare materials. Several companies operating in the global market provides temperature controlled boxes and cooling packs to maintain the temperature required from pickup to delivery for the healthcare industry.

Access the complete report at:https://www.strategymrc.com/report/temperature-controlled-packaging-market

On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the significant rate during the forecast period, owing to the rapid growth of the healthcare industry. Moreover, rapidly growing food & beverages industry fueling growth of the temperature controlled packaging market in the region. In addition, increasing intake of pre-packaged and canned food coupled with increasing disposable income of the population is another factor expected to support regional market growth.

Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/temperature-controlled-packaging-market

Products Covered:

• Insulated Shippers

• Insulated Containers

• Refrigerants

Packaging Types Covered:

• Passive

• Active

End Users Covered:

• Healthcare

• Food and Beverages

• Pharmaceutical

• Biomedical Sector

• Personal Care

• Homecare

• Other End Users

Applications Covered:

• Ambient

• Frozen

• Chilled

Types Covered:

• Natural Fiber

• Expanded Polystyrene (EPS)

• Vaccuum Insulated Panels

• Polyurethane

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lamb

Email: Send Email

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: https://www.strategymrc.com