Global mHealth Monitoring Diagnostic Medical Devices Market is expected to reach $137.97 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 18.9% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in mhealth monitoring diagnostic medical devices market include Omron Healthcare, FitBit, Inc., Apple, Inc., Medtronic, Inc., Bayer HealthCare, BioTelemetry, Inc. (CardioNet, Inc.), LifeWatch AG, Boston Scientific Corporation, DexCom, Inc., AT&T, Inc, iHealth Labs, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Dräger AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Masimo Corporation, Fora Care Inc, Medisana AG, Nonin Medical, Inc., Withings (Nokia), and Firstbeat Technologies Ltd.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include rise in prevalence of chronic disorders, aging population, technological advancements, entry of new players, Increase in government initiatives for the adoption of mhealth products, and increase in access to health care. However, high cost and cyber threat are likely to restraint the market.

Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/mhealth-monitoring-diagnostic-medical-devices-market/request-sample

mHealth is an abbreviation for mobile health, a term used for the practice of medicine and public health supported by mobile devices. The term is most commonly used in reference to using mobile communication devices such as mobile phones, tablets, computers and PDAs for health services and information. mHealth helps to reduce healthcare expenditure by limiting the number of hospital visits and also reduces re-admissions. In developing countries, mobile connectivity with healthcare professionals helps in decreasing the bridge between healthcare professionals and patients.

By product, the multi-parameter monitors are designed to give number of information on one screen and hence provides multiple information that is needed to understand the patient condition. It has emerged as a monitor to offer flexible solution for varying critical care need. These monitors provide reading such as heart rate, central venous pressure, non-invasive blood pressure, ECG, SpO2, PaCO2 and invasive blood pressure and temperature. The monitor has alarm where the parameters can be set and the care giver will be alerted for change beyond the set parameter.

Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/mhealth-monitoring-diagnostic-medical-devices-market

On the basis of geography, North America leads the global market for mHealth monitoring and diagnostic medical devices during the forecast period, due to governments in developed countries such as the U.S. have begun to reach local communities by offering continual medical education (CME) classes. According to Partnership to Fight Chronic Disease (PFCD), chronic diseases are the leading cause of death and disability in the U.S. Nearly 133 million people in the U.S., or 45% of the population, have at least one chronic disease. These factors fuel the growth of the global mHealth monitoring diagnostic medical devices market in this region.

Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/mhealth-monitoring-diagnostic-medical-devices-market

Products Covered:

• mHealth Applications

• mHealth Services

• Connected Medical Devices

Applications Covered:

• B2B

• B2C

End Users Covered:

• Clinics

• Hospitals

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lamb

Email: Send Email

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: https://www.strategymrc.com