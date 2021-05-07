Global Urology Imaging Equipment Market is expected to reach $2.18 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in urology imaging equipment market include Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Johnson & Johnson, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Novartis AG, Eisai Co., Ltd., Bayer AG, AstraZeneca plc, Pfizer, Inc., GE Healthcare (General Electric Company), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Stryker, Olympus Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, Richard Wolf GmbH, Boston Scientific Corporation, KARL STORZ, CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Guerbet.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include increasing binge eating and consumption of junk foods, neglect towards regular exercise, rising levels of stress, adoption of multimodality imaging technologies, and rise in prevalence of urology diseases. However, product recall and high cost are likely to restraint the market.

Urology is the branch of medicine that involves surgical specialists conducting treatment on the diseases of the male and female reproductive organs. The doctors specializing in the field of urology are called urologists. The organs treated by urologists include the kidneys, ureters, adrenal glands, urinary bladder, urethra, and the reproductive organs. Urology equipment is the medical devices that are precisely designed for treatment, diagnosis, and various procedures related to the urology field. The urology imaging equipment is useful for a highly effective and efficient mode of healthcare. The main role of this equipment is to provide ease and comfort to the physicians while providing pain-free surgical operations.

By type, the x-ray/fluoroscopy imaging systems segment is projected to grow at the significant rate during the forecast period. Advanced systems including multimodality integration technologies are anticipated to drive the segment. Among urological disorders in humans, prevalence of kidney stone is increasing. According to an article published in the advances in urology, kidney stone affected approximately 12% of the world’s population and it is most common in men within the age of 20 to 49 years.

On the basis of geography, North America region is expected to have considerable market growth during the forecast period, due to the presence of key players, large number of research activities, and highly structured healthcare industry. Moreover, strategies adopted by key players such as product approval & launch and rise in number of patients with urological diseases are anticipated to fuel the growth of the urology imaging equipment market in the region. The US is anticipated to be the most attractive market for urology imaging equipment, with high attractiveness index.

Types Covered:

• Receptor Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors

• Non-receptor Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors

• Serine/Threonine Kinase Inhibitors

• RHO Kinase Inhibitors

• Multikinase inhibitors

• Protein Kinase C Inhibitors

• X-ray/Fluoroscopy Imaging Systems

• Endovision Systems

• Urology Operating Tables

• Ultrasound Systems

Distribution Channels Covered:

• Independent Pharmacies

• Hospital Pharmacies

• Online Pharmacies

Applications Covered:

• Inflammatory Diseases

• Oncology

• Diagnostics

• Interventional

End Users Covered:

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Hospitals

• Specialty Clinics

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

