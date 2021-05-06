Global Lead-acid Battery Scrap Market is expected to reach $19.97 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 11.5% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Lead-acid Battery Scrap Market include EnviroServe, Madenat Al Nokhba Recycling Services LLC, Bee’ah Sharjah Environment Company LLC, SYSTEMS SUNLIGHT S.A., Exide Industries Ltd., ECOBAT Technologies Ltd, Engitec Technologies SpA, Duracell Inc., AMIDT GROUP, Aqua Metals Inc., Gravita India Ltd., Johnson Controls International PLC, Battery Solutions LLC and EnerSys.

Increase in environmental concerns is the major factor propelling the market growth. However, factor such as lack of skilled workforce in waste collection is hampering the market growth.

Lead-acid batteries have increasingly been used in the automotive sector. Because almost three-quarters of lead-acid batteries are made of metal, and metal is easy to recycle, it yields a considerable price as per volume per ton. Therefore, the lucrative business of recycling is helping lead-acid battery scrap dealers further increase their business scope due to the hundred percent recycling rates of lead-acid batteries.

Based on the end user, the automotive segment is likely to have a huge demand due to manufactures cut costs of buying fresh lead by recycling lead acid battery scrap. This helps them in accelerating their production process as they have abundant scrap to recycle. Hence, the adoption of agile methods and manufacturing techniques in this industry shall push market growth.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to raise in environmental concerns and implementation of strict environmental policies regarding battery recycling are positively impacting the lead-acid battery scrap market in the region. China is a main country of the lead-acid battery scrap market in Asia Pacific.

Batteries Covered:

• Flooded

• Sealed

Products Covered:

• Sulfuric Acid

• Lead

Sources Covered:

• Stand-alone Systems

• Motor Vehicles

• Telecom Stations

• Uninterruptible Power Source (UPS)

• Electric Power

• Watercraft

• Oil & Gas

• Aircraft

• Military

Methods Covered:

• Collection & Segregation

• Hydrometallurgical Treatment

• Neutralization of Acid

• Pyrometallurgical Treatment

End Users Covered:

• Automotive

• Power Industry

• Telecom Sector

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

