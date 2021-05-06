Global Drone Surveillance Market is expected to reach $256.45 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 18.8% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Drone Surveillance Market include Aerodyne Group, Azur Drones SAS, Cyberhawk Innovation Limited, HEMAV Technology S.L., Identified Technologies Corporation, ING Robotic Aviation Inc., Martek Aviation, Measure UAS Inc., Sharper Shape Inc., Skeye B.V., Sky-Futures Ltd., SkySpecs Solutions, Terra Drone Corporation and VDOS Global LLC.

Need to monitor energy industry assets in safe manner are the major factor propelling the market growth. However, factors such as lack of regulations holding back growth and putting downward pressure on prices are hampering the market growth.

Drones Surveillance is formally known as unmanned aircraft system (UAS) or unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV). They can also be called flying robots. Drone surveillance services refer to the dissimilar types of work that drones carry out for companies in the energy industry. Drones can fly autonomously or can be remotely controlled. The type of work primarily refers to monitoring and surveillance of energy industry assets such as power plants, pipelines, wind turbines, platforms, and solar panels.

Based on the application, the pipeline monitoring & inspection segment is likely to have a huge demand due to used to carry oil and gas or electricity, are major assets of the energy industry. They are also moderately easier to monitor.

By geography, Europe is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the region possesses a broad range of relevant assets, ranging from storm turbines and solar panels to conventional pipelines. By using drones these are monitored.

Types Covered:

• Fixed Wing

• Hybrid

• Multirotor

Applications Covered:

• Inspection of Power Distribution Lines

• Offshore Platform Inspection

• Pipeline Monitoring & Inspection

• Power Plant Inspection

• Solar Panel Inspection

• Wind Turbine Inspection

• Other Applications

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

