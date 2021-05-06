Global Coconut Syrup Market is expected to reach $344.02 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 10.0% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Coconut Syrup Market include Wichy Plantation Company (Pvt) Ltd, Bali Nutra Ltd, Tradin Organic Agriculture B.V., Holos Integra, Wholesome Sweeteners Inc., BenevelleCoporation, Nutramarks Inc., Coconut Secret, Coconut Merchant Ltd, TREELIFE COCO SUGAR, ANDY ALBAO CORPORATION, and Singabera.

Growing demand for low glycemic index food products and increasing demand for natural sweeteners are driving the market growth. However, limited supply of raw materials and instable demand from the market are hampering the market growth.

Coconut syrup is made from the sap of coconut palm and sap is collected by cutting the flower of the tree. It is usually prepared from creamed coconut, water, sugar, citric acid, and preservatives. Coconut syrup is opaque white in appearance and has the consistency of molasses while having a Toffee-Esque taste and tangy sweetness. Coconut syrup acts as a perfect topping and addition to waffles, yoghurts, ice creams, porridge, pancakes, smoothies, drinks, and beverages, etc.

Based on the nature, the organic segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to changing consumer preferences towards healthy and non-genetically modifies food and containing loads of vitamins and minerals.

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the rising health-conscious and vegan customers in countries like the U.S and the presence of key food manufacturers.

Natures Covered:

• Conventional

• Organic

Forms Covered:

• Powder

• Liquid

Functions Covered:

• Texturing

• Sweetening

• Preservative

• Flavouring

Flavours Covered:

• Flavoured

• Original/Unflavoured

Applications Covered:

• Food

• Beverage

• Seasoning

• Sweeteners

Sales Channels Covered:

• Direct Sales

• Indirect Sales

End Users Covered:

• Household

• Industrial

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

