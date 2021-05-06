Global Lyocell Fibers Market is expected to reach $2,337.76 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 10.0% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Lyocell Fibers Market include Acegreen Eco-Material Technology Co., Ltd., Acelon Chemicals & Fiber Corp., Aditya Birla Group, Baoding Swan Fiber Co. Ltd., China Populus Textile Ltd., Chonbang Co., Ltd., Great Duksan Corp., Lenzing AG, Qingdao Textiles Group Fiber Technology Co., Ltd., Smartfiber AG, Weiqiao Textile Company Limited, Zhejiang Yaojiang Industrial Group Limited and Nien Foun Fiber.

Eco-friendly manufacture of lyocell fiber and improved command for the product in clothes manufacturing are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, high expenditure of developing lyocell fabrics compared to other eco fabric alternatives is hampering the market growth.

Lyocell is produced by a solvent spinning procedure, and cellulose undergoes no major chemical change. Lyocell is the tremendously sturdy fabric that is used for automotive filters, ropes, harsh resources, and protective suiting material. It is mainly found in the clothing production, predominantly in women’s clothing.

Based on the product, the cross-linked fiber segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to its low fibrillation property such as Landfill, composting and incineration can be used to decompose the fiber. Cross-linked fibers can be used in many filter applications and gives a silkier texture than the staple fiber. The main applications of cross-linked fiber are in jersey fabric, and knitwear. It has low fibrillation capacity, which makes it resistant to regeneration process, thus, making it unsuitable feedstock for the processes.

By geography, Asia Pacific is likely to have a huge demand due to the increase in population and increase in urbanization in developing countries such as China and India. In addition, rise in disposable income is pouring the spending power of people in these countries, which is boosting the lyocell fibers market. China is estimated to be the major consumer of lyocell fibers in the region.

Products Covered:

• Filament Fibers

• Staple Fibers

• Cross-linked Fiber

Fabric Types Covered:

• Non-Woven Fabric

• Woven Fabric

Applications Covered:

• Apparel

• Home Textiles

• Footwear

• Medical and Hygiene

• Surgical Products

• Automotive Filters

• Baby Diapers

• Electrical

• Other Applications

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

