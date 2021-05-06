Global Textile Dyes Market is expected to reach $13.54 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Textile Dyes Market include JAY Chemical Industries Limited, Jiangsu Yabang Dyestuff Co., Ltd , Shanghai Anoky Group Co., Ltd, Shandong Qing Shun Chemical Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Zhijiang Chemical Co., Ltd., Eksoy Kimya Sanayi Ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi, Kiri Industries Ltd. , Atul Ltd., LANXESS AG, Zhejiang Longsheng Group Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Runtu Co., Ltd., Jihua Group , Archroma Management LLC., Colorant Limited and Huntsman Corporation.

High demand for textile dyes in APAC and lower cost of manufacturing owing to availability of raw material and labour at cheaper rates are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, stringent environmental regulations are hampering the market growth.

Textile dyes are substances used to color textiles. They absorb into the textile and change it chemically, creating long-lasting color. Dyes have been around for thousands of years. The earliest dyes were natural dyes from animal or plant sources.

Based on the dye type, the reactive segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to it include better environmental performance, low cost, and improved technical properties such as a wide range of color compatibility and good wash-fastness.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for textile and garment products from the large population in the region. China is one of the most important producers and customers of textile dyes in the region. The reinforcement economy of countries such as China and India is attracting new investments in this region.

Fiber Types Covered:

• Acrylic

• Cotton

• Nylon

• Polyester

• Viscose

• Wool

• Blended Fibers

• Jute

• Silk

Dye Types Covered:

• Cellulose

• Synthetic

• Protein

• Disperse

• Other Dye Types

Applications Covered:

• Home Textile

• Industrial Textile

• Clothing & Apparels

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

