Global Active Smart and Intelligent Packaging Market is expected to reach $34.73 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.7% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Active Smart and Intelligent Packaging Market include Sysco Corporation, VIP Packaging, WestRock Company, BASF SE Company, Graham Packaging Company Inc, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical, Ball Corp., Multisorb Technologies, Sealed Air Corporation, Amcor limited, Eastman Chemical Company, Timestrip PLC, Paksense Incorporated and M&G USA Corporation.

Demand for longer and sustainable packaging products and increasing interest for fresh and quality food are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, security and privacy issues in case of intelligent packaging are hampering the market growth.

Active, smart, and intelligent refer to packaging systems used with foods, pharmaceuticals, and several other types of products. They help extend shelf life, monitor freshness, display information on quality, improve safety, and improve user convenience. It is used by the packaging producers to retain nutrient value and product freshness at competitive pricing.

Based on the product type, the active packaging segment is likely to have a huge demand during the forecast period due to it is radically changed from traditional to superior packaging. Traditional packaging only addresses problems related to protection from external factors. However, active packaging interacts internally and externally with the environment and enhances the visual appeal of the products.

By geography, North America is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to strict legislations regarding food and beverage packaging has led to increased demand for advanced systems in the region.

Ingredients Covered:

• Glass & Wood

• Plastic

• Paper

• Metal

Product Types Covered:

• Active Packaging

• Smart & Intelligent Packaging

Functional Materials Covered:

• Photoelectric

• Temperature Sensitive

• Moisture Sensitive

• Gas Sensitive

Function Types Covered:

• Track & Trace

• Authenticity

• Protection & Security

• Indication

Applications Covered:

• Food & Beverage

• Cosmetics

• Pharmaceuticals

• Healthcare

• Personal Care

• Flexible Packaging

• Rigid Packaging

• Packaging

• Electronics

• Automobile

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

