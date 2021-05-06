Global Biotech Flavors Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Biotech Flavors Market include Givaudan, Sensient Technologies Corporation, Bell Flavors and Fragrances, Symrise AG, International Flavors & Fragrances, Takasago International Corporation, Frutarom Industries, Naturex, Firmenich and Kerry Group.

Rising consumer awareness about its nutritional benefits and increase in per capita income are the major factors driving the market growth. However, its low shelf life is restraining the market growth.

The production of flavour now a day’s uses different methods such as chemical engineering, where as in ancient times it was done by extracting of different parts of plants. Flavours are extensively used in various food, feed, cosmetic, chemical and pharmaceutical industries and are usually obtained from different plant and animal origins. Modern biotechnology is helpful in enhancing taste, yield, shell life, as well as nutritive values of food and beverages products. Bacterial strains isolated from different sources are widely used to extract flavour.

Based on form, the liquid segment is likely to have a huge demand due to its high adoption in bakery sector for making muffins, cakes, pastries etc. and in the production of beverages such as fruits and vegetable juices and energy drinks.

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to increasing demand by the food and beverage industry, presence of major market players and growing awareness & popularity of the product benefits.

Channels Covered:

• Distributor

• Direct Sales

Forms Covered:

• Powder

• Paste

• Liquid

Flavours Covered:

• Bitter

• Essential Oils

• Fruity

• Microbial Products

• Savory

• Sweet

• Vanilla and Vanillin

• Chocolate

Products Covered:

• Aldehyde

• Ester

• Ether

• Lactone

• Other Products

Applications Covered:

• Bakery & Confectionery

• Cosmetics

• Dairy

• Detergents

• Food & Beverage

• Nutraceuticals

• Other Applications

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

