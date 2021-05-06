Global HVDC Cables Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the HVDC Cables Market include ABB Limited, Alfanar, General Electric, Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd, Hitachi, LS Cable & System, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Nexans, Prysmian Group, Siemens AG, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd, Taihan Electric Wire Co Ltd, Toshiba Corporation, ZMS Cable and ZTT.

Increases in energy demand and submarine installation of cables are the major factors driving the market growth. However, high cost of installation is restraining the market growth.

High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) cables are an ideal solution of transmitting electricity over significant distances than the more widely utilized AC cables. These cables offer a few advantages over traditional cables and are significantly used to provide power to oil & gas infrastructure such as Floating production storage and offloading (FPSOs) and other different platforms situated in and near offshore.

Based on installation, the submarine segment is likely to have a huge demand due to its advantages, for example, light weight and great connectivity. In addition, they are environment-friendly.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to increase in government initiatives and development of power infrastructure.

Sales Channels Covered:

• Distribution Channel

• Direct Channel

Voltages Covered:

• Ultra-High

• Extra High

• High

Installations Covered:

• Underground

• Overhead

• Submarine

Types Covered:

• Extruded Cables

• Mass Impregnated Cables

• Other Types

Technologies Covered:

• Capacitor Commutated Converter

• Line Commutated Converter

• Voltage Source Converter

Applications Covered:

• Cross Border

• Intra-regional

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

