Global Geothermal Power Equipment Market is expected to reach $38.34 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Geothermal Power Equipment Market include Alstom, Ansaldo Energia, Boreal Geothermal, Chevron Corporation, Ergil, Fuji Electric Co Ltd, General Electric, Loki Geothermal, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ormat Technologies Inc, TAS Energy Inc, Toshiba Corporation and Turboden S.p.A.

Growth in importance for sustainable energy sources and rise in world population are the major factors driving the market growth. However, high initial cost is restraining the market growth.

Geothermal power plants are of three types. They are dry steam plants, flash steam plants, and binary cycle power plants. This equipment is employed to generate and transfer power. These equipments include transformers, turbines, generators, separators, and condensers.

Based on product, the transformers segment is likely to have a huge demand due to increase in renewable power generation such as hydro, wind, and solar.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to rapid industrialization and growth of the manufacturing sector in developing countries.

Types Covered:

• Full-flow Power Generation System

• Dual Cycle Power Generation System

Plants Covered:

• Binary Cycle Power Plants

• Dry Steam Plants

• Flash Steam Plants

• Flash-binary

Phases Covered:

• Construction

• Exploration

• Feasibility

• Maintenance

Products Covered:

• Condensers

• Generators

• Separators

• Transformers

• Turbines

Applications Covered:

• Aquaculture

• Horticulture

• Recreation

• Space Heating

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

