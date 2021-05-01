Chisora vs Parker live stream: How to watch fight on TV and online

The heavyweights top the bill this weekend, with Katie Taylor, Chris Eubank Jr and Campbell Hatton also in action

Derek Chisora takes on Joseph Parker this weekend in a major heavyweight clash which will launch the winner towards contention for a world title eliminator later this year with Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua fencing off an opportunity at the titles for the remainder of 2021 at least.

Parker, a former WBO world heavyweight champion, is on the way back after suffering back-to-back defeats to Joshua and Dillian Whyte – who he dropped in the final round.

The New Zealander has secured four straight wins since, while the Briton is looking to rebound after falling short to the classy Oleksandr Usyk.

It promises to be an intriguing undercard with Katie Taylor defending her world titles against Natasha Jonas, while Chris Eubank Jr is back in action, light heavyweight world champion Dmitry Bivol features and Campbell Hatton’s journey continues.

Here is everything you need to know about the fight at the Manchester Arena this weekend:

When and where is the fight?

The fight is tonight, Saturday 1 May, at the Manchester Arena.

What time will the ring walks be?

We expect the main event to take place at around 10:30pm BST, so expect the fighters to begin their ring walks some time after 10pm BST.

What TV channel is it on and is there a live stream?

The fight will be live on pay-per-view in the UK with Sky Sports Box Office charging £19.95. You can also stream the event online via theSky Sports Box Office app or website, while fans can purchase the fight here.

The fight is also available worldwide on DAZN, who will stream the fight in all regions except the U.K. Ireland, Samoa and New Zealand.

Undercard

Dereck Chisora vs Joseph Parker

Dmitry Bivol vs Craig Richards – for WBA (Super) light-heavyweight title

James Tennyson vs Jovanni Straffon – for vacant IBO lightweight title

Katie Taylor vs Natasha Jonas – for WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring female lightweight title

Chris Eubank Jr vs Marcus Morrison

Campbell Hatton v TBA

Scott Fitzgerald v TBA

Odds

Chisora: 11/8 –

Parker: 8/15 – Decision: 13/8. Knockout: 9/4

Draw: 20/1 – Decision: 7/2. Knockout: 3/1

Tale of the tape

Chisora

Nationality: British

Height: 6’2

Reach: 74 inches

Record: 32-10 (23 knockouts)

Frampton

Nationality: New Zealand

Height: 6’4

Reach: 76 inches

Record: 28-2 (21 knockouts)

Chisora on Parker

“We’ve been here before, in 2019 I flew to Vegas to film the ‘Face To Face’ with Parker, I called Haye as soon as I left and told him, ‘This guy isn’t going to get in the ring with me’, I could see the fear in his eyes,” said Chisora.

“Now, second time around I hope he fights, I’m looking forward to the fight, I cannot wait to get back in the ring! I love fighting, it is what I love the most. Good luck to Joseph Parker and his new team, we shall see you for WAR on May 1st!”

Parker on Chisora

“I’m excited to start this new chapter in my career with a new coach and some fresh ideas,” said Parker. “I’ve settled in and Andy and I are bonding well. Chisora and I have unfinished business and inside the ring one of us will get the job done.

“I am well aware that a win on British soil and on world-wide television will put me in pole position whereas a loss will be catastrophic. I am more than up for the challenge. Bring it on Del Boy.”