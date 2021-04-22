Global Acerola Extract Market is expected to reach $5.32 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 10.0% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Acerola Extract Market include DuPont, The Green Labs LLC, Kemin Industries, Inc, Vital Herbs, Naturex (Givaudan), Vita Forte Inc, Martin Bauer Group, Shunyi Bio-Chemical Technology Co., Ltd, Foodchem International Corporation, Herbal Creative, PLANTEX, and Niagro Nichirei Group Company.

Consumer shift towards consumption of healthy beverages and growing demand for natural food ingredients are the major factors driving the growth of the market. However, stringent regulations and the formation of renal calculi are hampering the growth of the market.

Malpighia emarginata is a scientific name for acerola, which is a tropical fruit-bearing small tree or a shrub. Acerola is a small tree which bears cherry-like fruit and is mainly referred to as acerola cherry. This fruit is native to tropical regions of the Western Hemisphere and is rich in vitamin C, and also contains vitamin A, thiamine, riboflavin, and niacin. The extracts of this fruit have various applications such as in baked goods, frozen dairy, jams, jellies, confectioneries, snacks, beverages, and dietary supplements, among others.

Based on the application, the food supplements segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period because acerola is one of the largest natural sources of Vitamin C, making it an attractive ingredient for the manufacture of food supplements. Also, the growing demand for natural food ingredients among the food manufacturers has opened doors for the growth of acerola extracts market.

By geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the rising awareness about the health benefits of acerola extract, increasing adoption of acerola extract, and the commercialization of acerola berry extract is driving the market’s growth in the America. The consumption of acerola extract is high in the food processing industry of several nations such as the US and Canada. The rising preference for natural and healthy foods will accelerate the application of acerola extract as a natural ingredient for preservation, providing nutrition, and preserving colour.

Categories Covered:

• Organic

• Conventional

Applications Covered:

• Bakery & Confectionery

• Dairy & Frozen Desserts

• Beverages

• Sweet & Savory Snacks

• Dietary Supplements

• Meat Preservation

• Food Supplements

• Personal Care & Cosmetic

• Medical

Forms Covered:

• Powder

• Liquid

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

