Global Vacuum Cleaner Market is expected to reach $13,782.87 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 18.5% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Vacuum Cleaner Market include AB Electrolux, Haier Group Corp., LG Electroncis, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Bissell Inc, Dyson Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., iRobot Corporation, Techtronic Industries, Stanley Black & Decker Inc, Eureka Forbes Ltd., Miele & Cie. KG., Oreck Corporation, and TTI Floor Care.

The rising population of working women and change in consumer’s standard of living are some of the major factors driving the growth of the market. However, the availability of counterfeit products under the identical brand name, low quality of post-sale service, and lesser availability of spare parts are hampering the growth of the market.

A vacuum cleaner, which is also known as simply a vacuum, is a device used to remove debris from upholstery, draperies, floors, and other surfaces. Vacuum cleaners are generally electrically driven. Dirt is collected by either a cyclone or a dust bag in the cleaner for later disposal. Benefits of using vacuum cleaner are saving time and energy, easy to use, removes allergen from breathing air, removes pet hair, advanced features, low-cost tools, and discerns the quantity of dirt and set settings. Small particles of dust and dirt are picked up by vacuum cleaners using low air pressure. To remove materials around, vacuum suction is also widely used in industries.

Based on the end-user, the commercial segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing focus of manufacturers on developing energy-efficient and noise-free cleaning devices coupled with the growing demand for noise-free vacuum cleaners in hospitals. Besides, the rising need for keeping hospitals clean to avoid cross-contamination and infection and to maintain a healthy environment for hospital staff, patients, and visitors is anticipated to drive demand for a vacuum cleaner in the hospital segment.

By geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the consumer’s preference for convenience. The household appliance is a huge market in the U.S. holding a major share in the consumer appliance domain. Companies involved in the manufacture of consumer appliances are now adopting eco-friendly practices to comply with environmental regulations and also boost consumer demand. The increasing focus of manufacturers on developing intelligent and advanced vacuuming products coupled with the growing consumer preference for such products is further expected to drive the market growth.

Machine Sizes Covered:

• Hand-Held Machine

• Wheeled Machine

Products Covered:

• Canister

• Central

• Drum

• Robotic

• Upright

• Wet & Dry

• Stick

• Tank Mounted

Distribution Channels Covered:

• Online

• Offline

End Users Covered:

• Industrial

• Commercial

• Residential

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

