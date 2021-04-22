Global COVID-19 Impact on Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) Market is expected to reach $5.58 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 19.6% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the COVID-19 Impact on Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) Market include Committee for Children, Emotional ABCs, EVERFI, Everyday Speech, Social Express, Peekapak, Nearpod, Purpose Prep, Aperture Education, Rethink ED, Taproot Learning, SEL Adventures, BASE Education, Panorama Education, Evolution Labs, Hoonuit, The Conover Company, ScholarCentric, ONEder Academy, Hero K-12, Mindsets, and Right-To-Win.

Some of the major factors contributing to the growth of the market are the growing adoption of social and emotional learning tools and promotion of SEL by government organizations. However, depression, rise in anxiety, suicidal tendency and adverse effects on mental health due to COVID-19 are hampering the growth of the market.

The social and emotional learning market has seen a pessimistic impact on COVID-19 in terms of the profits generation of vendors. The vendors in the SEL market offer solutions and services to educational institutes, and schools and districts, among others. Most of the schools and institutes are closed due to the COVID-19 epidemic; this has impacted the revenue of SEL vendors. Countries around the world went into a lockdown that stopped all the business operations in every business sector, except necessary ones. This has resulted in a financial slowdown, share market crash, pay cuts, and unemployment, among others. SEL solutions are very significant and vital at this moment, not only for students but also for adults. Teachers are using fun and interactive exercises to keep themselves occupied with students. Educational institutions, schools, and other organizations such as collaborative for academic social and emotional learning (CASEL) and second step are contributing free webinars to parents and their children to carry on the learning of social and emotional skills. Governments are also broadcasting television programs and podcasts for keeping mental health positive and improving the confidence of citizens.

Based on the end-user, the pre-k segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing principals, teachers, and policymaker’s interest in implementing SEL into the pre-K curriculum. The remote pre-K SEL curriculum has helped kids to develop social skills, build a positive relationship with families and peers, prevent techniques from challenging behaviour, and enhance knowledge with free online platforms offered by various companies. SEL programs offered by various companies through their videos and different activities have helped pre-K students to create a positive environment, ignore negative people, and learn new skills.

By geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to increasing inclination for the SEL programs. With schools and colleges closed across the region, many students are found in a psychosomatic predicament perplexed by anguish, nervousness, and confusion while searching for a sense of normalcy. In times of high stress, negative emotions such as fear, anxiety, and panic have diminished mental resources and the ability to think, make healthy decisions, and behave socially and productively. However, to cope up with these issues, federal and state governments are implementing policies that play a significant role in creating a helpful environment for the functioning of SEL programs across states and districts.

Types Covered:

• Application

• Web

Components Covered:

• Services

• Solutions

Products Covered:

• Cloud-Based

• On-Premise

End Users Covered:

• Elementary Schools

• Middle and High Schools

• Pre-K

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

