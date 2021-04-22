Global Bone Cement & Glue Market is expected to reach $2,077.80 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Bone Cement & Glue Market include Stryker, Zimmer Biomet, Arthrex, DePuy Synthes, Smith and Gephew, DJO Global, Triumph, Exactech, CryoLife, Heraeus Medical, Cardinal Health, and Teknimed.

Rapid growth in the geriatric population and the increasing number of road traffic accidents are the major factors driving the growth of the market. However, unfavourable reimbursement scenario and high costs are hampering the growth of the market.

Bone glue and bone cement are two of the major products which are used to repair the broken or fractured bones. As of now, the bone cement division is churning highest demand in the market. This owes to increase in several cases of osteoporosis issues and a rise in the number of arthroplasty cases all over the globe. On the other hand, in the coming future, the bone glue division is projected to see a rapid increase in popularity when compared to bone cement division owing to increase in several cases of orthopaedic fractures and surgeries. Bone cement is also called as polymethyl methacrylate. It is utilized extensively in different orthopaedic treatments and trauma surgery. Besides, bone glue is mainly utilized to substitute screws and small plates that hold back various bone fragments jointly in one place so that the fracture is healed completely.

Based on the end-user, the hospital’s segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing number of orthopaedic surgeries conducted in hospitals and the building of hospitals or increasing capacities in existing ones in developing countries.

By geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the improved healthcare sector, the influx of international players, increasing medical tourism, and the increasing aged population. The growth in this market is centred in Japan, China, and India. Factors such as the rising focus of major players in emerging Asian countries and government initiatives to support sports are driving the growth of the market in this region.

Types Covered:

• Bone Cement

• Bone Glue

Cement Loadings Covered:

• Antibiotic-Loaded Bone Cement

• Non-Antibiotic-Loaded Bone Cement

Applications Covered:

• Arthroplasty

• Kyphoplasty

• Vertebroplasty

End Users Covered:

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs)

• Clinics/Physician Offices

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

