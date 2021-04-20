Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices & Accessories Market is expected to reach $3.96 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices & Accessories Market include AandD Medical, American Diagnostic Corporation, Bosch + Sohn GmbH u. Co. KG, GE Healthcare, Hill-Rom, Koninklijke Philips, Omron Healthcare, Schiller AG, Spacelabs Healthcare, SPENGLER, SunTech Medical, Withings SA and Yuyue.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are increasing private venture funding to augment adoption rate of latest technologies and growing popularity of self-diagnosis. However, unbalanced reimbursement policies are the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

Blood pressure monitoring device reads blood pressure without human intervention based on differences in the volume of blood in the arteries. Systolic and diastolic are terms used to depict or interpret blood pressure. The blood pressure is considered in terms of millimeters of mercury (mmHg). The three stages of hypertension are prehypertension (from 120-139 over 80-90), stage 1 (from 140-159 over 90-99), and stage 2 (from 160 and above over 100 and above).

By devices, sphygmomanometers segment is going to have a huge demand due to the elevated calibre functional ability and accurate readings. Other added advantages like low cost and lesser time. Numerous technological advances in terms of device design, compatibility, high-quality and advanced products integrated with smartphones or mobile apps.

On the basis of geography, North America is estimated to have a lucrative growth in the forecast period. The growth is mainly attributed by augmenting in the incidence of hypertension and mounting preference of patients for digitally and technologically advanced blood pressure monitoring devices is boosting the growth of blood pressure monitoring devices and accessories market.

Devices Covered:

• Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitors

• Synthetic & Semi-synthetic Adhesives and Sealants

• Automatic Blood Pressure Monitors

• Blood Pressure Instrument Accessories

• Blood Pressure Transducers

• Sphygmomanometers

End Users Covered:

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Clinics

• Home Care Settings

• Hospitals

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

