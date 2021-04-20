Global Webbing Market is expected to reach $6.39 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.4% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Webbing Market include American Cord & Webbing Co., Inc, American Webbing and Fittings, Inc., Bally Ribbon Mills, Belt-tech, E. Oppermann GmbH, Inka Oy, Leedon Webbing Co., Inc., Murdock Webbing Company, Inc., National Webbing Products Co. (NWP), Oppermann Webbing (Kunshan) Co. Ltd., Southern Weaving, LLC, Sturges Manufacturing Company, Tennessee Webbing Products, Universal Webbing Products Co., Ltd and Webbing Products Pty Ltd.

Increasing use of webbing in defense sector and growing demand for passenger vehicles are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, some types of webbing are non-bio-degradable and strict government regulations on its usage are hampering the market growth.

Webbing is well-built woven fiber that is generally available in flat strips or tube form and also can be used as a replacement of rope. Usually it was made using cotton and silk, at present webbing is made with polymer, and polyester. It is also made using ultra-high-molecular-weight polyethylene and Kevlar. These are used in military apparels, parachutes, climbing, automobile safety, and others. Different types of webbing are available in the market with different strengths, widths, and mixed material composites.

Based on the material, the polyester segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth owing to increasing usage in automotive industry for manufacture of seat belts and safety harnesses in passenger and racing cars. It is also used as a substitute for nylon and polyethylene in outdoor applications due to its superior UV resistance properties.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to rising industrialization and growing automotive industry. Increasing military budget in emerging economies and growing investments in manufacturing, transport, as well as aerospace sector are also expected drive growth of the market in this region.

Products Covered:

• Tubular Webbing

• Flat Webbing

Research Types Covered:

• Secondary

• Primary

Materials Covered:

• Man-made

• Carbon Fibers

• Nylon

• Para Aramid Synthetic Fiber

• Polyester

• Polypropylene

• Ultra-High-Molecular-Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE)

• Polybenzoxazole

• Natural

Applications Covered:

• Automotive & Transport

• Industrial & Safety

• Military/Defense

• Sporting Goods

• Aerospace

• Fashion Accessories

• E-textile

• Medical

• Marine

• Furniture

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

