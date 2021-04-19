Global Aircraft Floor Panels Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Aircraft Floor Panels Market include Aeropair Ltd., AIM Altitude, Collins Aerospace, Composite Industrie, Euro-Composites, Hexcel Corporation, Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd., The Gill Corporation, The NORDAM Group LLC, Triumph Group, Avcorp Industries Inc, EnCore Aerospace Group, Honylite, Safran S.A. and Zodiac Aerospace.

Growing command for narrow body aircraft, mainly in developing countries is the major factor propelling the market growth. However, use of composite material such as aluminium honeycomb requires high preservation resulting into high preservation cost is hampering the market growth.

Aircraft floor panels are considered to survive high compression loads in aircrafts. Furthermore, to acquire assured properties such as rigidity, high power, and sturdiness, the designing and manufacturing is finished using progress materials and systems. The progress materials such as unidirectional fibreglass and epoxy resin process are used to produce floor panels. Heated floor panels have also been developed which offer heat in cabin for the well-being of passengers and cabin crew.

Based on the material, the nomex honeycomb segment is likely to have a huge demand due to broad variety of usage in the aircraft industry together with floor panel. All the major aircraft types together with narrow and extensive body aircraft are deeply relying on this single material. This segment offers massive advantages over competing materials, such as exceptional stiffness and strength, high-quality fire resistance, high-quality thermal stability, and admirable dielectric properties.

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to this region has been the pioneer in the aerospace & defense industry and is the manufacturing capital with the presence of several small- to large-sized OEMs in each aircraft category. Moreover, all the major floor panel manufacturers for the aircraft industry are in the region to support OEMs for the development of advanced products meeting airline requirements.

Materials Covered:

• Nomex Honeycomb

• Aluminum Honeycomb

Aircraft Types Covered:

• General Aviation

• Military Aircraft

• Narrow Body Aircraft

• Regional Aircraft

• Very Large Body Aircraft

• Wide Body Aircraft

End Users Covered:

• Aftermarket

• Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

