Global Microcontroller Market is expected to reach $53.37 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 12.3% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Microcontroller Market include ARM Ltd., Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited, Infineon Technologies AG, Microchip Technology Inc., NXP Semiconductor N.V., Panasonic Corporation, Renesas Electronic Corporation, STMicroelectronics, Texas Instrument Incorporated, Zilog, Inc., Yamaichi Electronics Co., Ltd., Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation and TE Connectivity Ltd.

Growing demand from medical and automotive sectors and growing adoption of smart meters in smart grid systems are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, the unfavourable macroeconomic conditions are hampering the growth of the market.

A microcontroller has different functionalities such as controlling the system operations with the program installed in the circuit. These are surrounded with other machineries such as automobiles, appliances and other electronic systems. The program must be installed in the on-chip memory available and the storage of the memory completely depends upon the application. Microcontroller converts an analog signal into the DC signal and only works with the digital data 1 and 0. In present days, C, Python and JavaScript programming languages are used to expand innovative product.

Based on the product, the 8-bit segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth in the forecast period. The 8-bite technology simplifies the product design and lowers the material costs. The developers select the controllers based on the processing capability required, degree of interfacing required, and power consumption. An 8-bit MCU comprises a low gate count, software simplicity, and slighter complexity, which makes it cheaper than the other types of microcontrollers.

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the prevailing large customer base for tablets, smartphones, and other consumer electronics. Furthermore, increasing penetration of IoT ecosystems in homes and corporate places in the region has led to the rise in demand for smart electricity gadgets, medical devices, sensors, and other IoT enabled devices, which is expected to drive the regional market growth.

Products Covered:

• 16-bit

• 32-bit

• 8-bit

• 64-Bit

Architectures Covered:

• 8051 Architecture

• ARM Architecture

• AVR Architecture

• PIC Architecture

Memories Covered:

• External Memory Microcontroller

• Embedded Memory Microcontroller

Applications Covered:

• Automotive

• Consumer Electronics

• Industrial

• Medical Devices

• Military & Defense

• Communication

• Consumer Goods

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

