Global Reusable Water Bottles Market is expected to reach $13.31 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Reusable Water Bottles Market include Tupperware Brands Corporation, Brita GmbH, SIGG Switzerland AG, GmbH, Pura, O2Cool, LLC., Nathan Sports, Inc., Contigo, Klean Kanteen, HYDAWAY, Cool Gear International LLC., Thermos LLC, CamelBak, Bulletin Brands LLC, Nalge Nunc International Corp., BKR, and Aquasana Inc.

Increasing demand for convenience products, improving living standards of people across the globe and growing health awareness coupled with stringent government regulations for reusable material are the factors propelling the growth of the market. However, the distracting chemicals used for the manufacturing of these bottles are restraining the growth of the market.

A reusable water bottle is a kind of container that can be reused to carry or hold the water and another kind of liquid drinks. Reusable water bottles come in different sizes, shapes, and colours.

Based on the distribution channel, the hypermarket & supermarket segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to its benefits such as providing many varieties of products and designs that influence the buying choice, availability of a store associate who helps them choose the right product, and instant buying of the product.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the increasing use and availability of various types of reusable water bottles coupled with the growing retail sector.

Sizes Covered:

• 8-12 oz

• 16-27 oz

• 32 oz

• 40 oz

• 64 oz

• 1 Gallon and Above

Primary Usages Covered:

• Travel

• Sports

• Everyday

Material Types Covered:

• Silicone

• Plastic

• Metal

• Glass

• Battery

Product Types Covered:

• Plain

• Insulated

• Infuser

• Growlers

• Filtered

• Collapsible

Distribution Channels Covered:

• Speciality Store

• Retail Stores

• Brand Chain Store/Online Trading Platform/Online Store

• Independent Stores

• Hypermarket & Supermarket

• Departmental Store

• Convenience Store

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

