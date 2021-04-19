Global Wood and Laminate Flooring Market is expected to reach $116.58 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Wood And Laminate Flooring Market include Boral Timber Flooring, Tarkett S.A., Shaw Industries Group, Inc., Mohawk Industries, Kronospan Limited, Barlinek SA, Goodfellow Inc, Forbo Holding AG, Daiken Corporation, British Hardwoods, Armstrong Flooring, Beaulieu International Group, Mannington Mills, Inc., Kahrs Group, and Abet Inc.

Factors attributing for the growth of the market are the technological advancements in engineered wood floors, sophisticated appearance and ease of maintenance. However, the higher cost associated with the premium timber species is hindering the growth of the market.

Wood and laminate flooring are used to cover the floor structure of a building. Wood and laminates hold a crucial place in the building and construction industry. The wood and laminate flooring is easy to install, cost-effective, durable, hygienic and easy to maintain.

Based on the application, the residential segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the high demand in the residential buildings and rising trend of the construction of single-family homes in developed regions.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to a rise in disposable income coupled with an increase in infrastructure development and urbanization.

Products Covered:

• Wood Flooring

• Laminate Flooring

Types Covered:

• Engineered Flooring

• Solid Flooring

• Deck Flooring

Construction Activities Covered:

• New Construction

• Repair & Rehabilitation

Applications Covered:

• Industrial

• Commercial

• Residential

Distribution Channels Covered:

• Online Stores

• Offline Stores

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

