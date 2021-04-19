Global Fiberglass Market is expected to reach $34.07 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.0% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Fiberglass Market include Saint-Gobain, Nippon Electric Glass Co, Owens Corning, AGY Holding Corp, KCC Corporation, Nitto Boseki Co, Taiwan Glass Ind Corp, Taishan Fiberglass Inc, China Jushi Co, Saertex GmbH & Co Kg, Johns Manville Corp, Certainteed Corporation, Binani 3b-The Fibreglass Company, Soda Sanayii As, Knauf Insulation, Chongqing Polycomp International Corp, Asahi Fiberglass Co, and PFG Fiber Glass.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are growing construction industry, increased use of fiberglass in the automotive sector, and the increasing popularity of renewable energy. However, difficulty in the recycling of glass wool is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/fiberglass-market/request-sample

Fiberglass is made by pouring molten glass through superfine holes. It is considered to be a type of fiber-reinforced plastic, in which the reinforced fiber is specifically glass fiber. Fiberglass is utilized to develop varied products owing to its strength and lightweight.

By application, the composites segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period owing to the increasing use of composites in a wide array of end-use industries.

Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/fiberglass-market

Based on geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the large population, the presence of key players, and rapid urbanization in the developing economies.

Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/fiberglass-market

Resin Types Covered:

• Thermoplastic Resins (Peek)

• Thermoset Resins

Glass Types Covered:

• S-Glass

• E-Glass

• H-Glass

• ECR-Glass

• AR-Glass

• R-Glass

• Other Glass Types

Products Covered:

• Assembled Roving

• Chopped Strand

• Glass Wool

• Yarn

• Direct Roving

• Surface Tissue

• Roofing Tissues

• Woven Roving

• Other Products

Technologies Covered:

• Compression Molding

• Pultrusion

• Injection Molding

• Layup

• Filament Winding

• Resin Infusion Molding

Forms Covered:

• Cloth

• Pellets

• Rope

• Tape

• Mats

Applications Covered:

• Insulation

• Composites

• Liquid

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lamb

Email: Send Email

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: https://www.strategymrc.com