Global Two-Wheeler Anti-Lock Braking System Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.0% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Two-Wheeler Anti-Lock Braking System Market include BMW, Shandong Shunanda Automobile Technology Co., Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, NXP, Brembo S.p.A, Honda, Continental Reifen Deutschland GmbH, BWI Group, AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd., Brakes India, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, ADVICS, and Nissin Kogyo Co., Ltd.

Increasing road traffic and congestion, the low maintenance cost of bikes, people’s willingness to buy two-wheeler are some of the factors propelling the growth of the market. However, disruption of wheel speed sensors of ABS systems through improper repair work or accident impacts are hampering the market growth.

An anti-lock brake system prevents the wheels of a powered two-wheeler from locking during braking circumstances. Given the information from wheel speed sensors, the ABS unit adjusts the pressure of the brake fluid to keep traction during deceleration to avoid accidents.

Based on the sales channel, the original equipment manufacturers segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the constant efforts towards innovations in automotive technology for greater efficiency and safety, and the rising concerns over commuter safety by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

By geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the concerns about the rising number of two-wheeler accidents in the region and the relatively higher number of two-wheeler purchases in comparison to that of four-wheelers.

Component Types Covered:

• Solenoid Valve

• Sensors

• Hydraulic Pump

• Electronic Control Unit (ECU)

Displacement Types Covered:

• Less Than 125

• 126-250cc

• 251-400cc

• Above 400cc

Propulsion Types Covered:

• Electric

• Internal Combustion Engine

Types Covered:

• Single-Channel

• Dual-Channel

Sales Channels Covered:

• After-Market

• Original Equipment Manufacturers

Two-wheeler Types Covered:

• Motorcycle

• Scooter

Operating Channels Covered:

• One Channel – One Sensor

• Three Channel – Three Sensor

• Four Channel-Four Sensor

Product Types Covered:

• After Loading

• Front Loading

Applications Covered:

• Mid-size

• Full-size

• Entry-level

End Users Covered:

• Exports

• Domestic

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

