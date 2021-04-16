Global Aviation Life Rafts Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Aviation Life Rafts Market include Autoflug GmbH, EAM Worldwide, Life Support International, Plastimo SAS, Revere Survival Inc, RUAG Group, Survitec Group, Survival Equipment Services Ltd, Survival Products Inc, Switlik Inc, TULMAR Safety Systems, VIKING Life-Saving equipment A/S, Winslow LifeRaft Company (UTC Aerospace Systems) and Zodiac Aerospace.

Implementation of stringent regulatory standards on safety equipment and increase in the number of orders placed by the airline carriers for new aircrafts are the major factors driving the market growth. However, its inclusion in aircrafts that ply on domestic routes as it makes its requirement redundant is restraining the market growth.

The aviation life rafts are small, rigid, floating devices carried, with an aircraft that uses as a rescue system in an emergency situation. Also, they are used in commercial aircraft and are installed in military aircrafts. They have to be approved to verify its appropriate performance in times of emergency.

Based on seating capacity, the large-sized life rafts segment is likely to have a huge demand due to the availability of high-quality and lightweight arch tubes that can be magnified by separate carbon dioxide cylinders and the integration in aircraft with narrow-body.

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to strong aviation manufacturing network and the presence of highest fleet operating companies.

Types Covered:

• Multi tube Life Raft

• Single Tube Life Raft

Seating Capacities Covered:

• Small-Sized Life Rafts

• Medium-Sized Life Rafts

• Large-Sized Life Rafts

Applications Covered:

• Business

• Cargo Jets

• General Aviation

• Military/Defense

• Passenger Jets

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

