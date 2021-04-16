Global Aviation Mission Computers Market is expected to reach $11,696.21 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.9% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Aviation Mission Computers Market include BAE Systems, Boeing, Cobham, Curtiss-Wright, Esterline Technologies, GE Aviation, Honeywell, Raytheon Company, Rockwell Collins, Saab, Thales and United Technologies.

Modernization of aviation systems and technological advancement are the major factors driving the market growth. However, risk from cyber-attacks is restraining the market growth.

Aviation mission computer is an integrated information system, providing complete hardware and software solutions. It is built on a well-defined systems architecture allowing for rapid insertion of emerging technologies. It is a set of digital computer hardware and software that performs general purpose, I/O, voice, video, and graphics processing. It provides pilots the ability to see and control the battlefield with the advanced situational awareness and combat systems that is necessary to complete their missions. In addition, it is a high-performance, and is configurable to any operating environment.

Based on type, the flight management computers segment is likely to have a huge demand as it actuates the primary flight control surfaces to drive the flight path of the aircraft, while also providing finer control for stability.

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period as the United States plays an important role. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of the market growth.

Fits Covered:

• Line-Fit

• Retro Fit

Components Covered:

• Software

• Hardware

Types Covered:

• Utility Control

• Mission Computers

• Flight Management Computers

• Flight Control

• Engine Control

Applications Covered:

• Commercial

• Defence

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

