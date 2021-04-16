Global Passport Reader Market is expected to reach $568.82 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 13.3% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Passport Reader Market include Regula Forensics Inc., Lintech Enterprises Limited, Access Limited, IDAC Solutions Pvt. Ltd, Gemalto N.V., DESKO GmbH, Beijing Wintone Science Technology, ARH INC, 3M Company, and IER Inc.

The increasing number of individuals and groups travelling from country to country for recreational purposes and increasing the number of immigrants seeking to enter developed countries are driving the growth of the market. However, the high cost of implementation and technical issues are hampering the growth of the market.

Passport readers are documenting authentication devices used for general security purposes and access control. The passport readers are widely used at airports to reduce time & queue for check-in and error-free recording of information.

By offering, the stand-alone segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the benefit of portability; on the contrary, the high prices are associated with integrated passport reader.

Based on the geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the growing number of travellers, rise in usage of e-passports and increase in air passengers, airport officials and border controls started deploying passport readers to maintain a smooth flow of passengers.

Offerings Covered:

• Integrated

• Stand-Alone

Technologies Covered:

• Radio-frequency Identification (RFID)

• Optical Character Recognition (OCR)

• Barcode

Types Covered:

• Swipe Readers

• Self Service Kiosk

• Half-Page Reader

• Compact Full Page Reader

• Portable Readers

Sectors Covered:

• Public

• Private

• Government

Document Formats Covered:

• ID-1 Format

• ID-2 Format

• ID-3 Format

Applications Covered:

• Border Control

• Airport Security

End Users Covered:

• Travel Agencies

• Banks

• Rental Car Companies

• Police

• Immigration Services

• Hotels & Casinos

• Train/ Bus Terminals

• Corporates (Employee Vetting)

• Border Control Applications & Social Security

• Passport Issuing & VISA application

• Harbours and Airports

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

