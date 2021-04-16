Global Automotive Variable Valve Timing System Market is expected to reach $85.2 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.7% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Automotive Variable Valve Timing System Market include Robert Bosch, Continental, Denso, Delphi, Hitachi, Borgwarner, Aisin Seiki, Valeo, Johnson Controls, Mitsubishi Electric, and Eaton Corporation.

Growing fuel economy, increased power output, widen engine power band and decreased emissions are the major factors propelling the growth of the market. However, the increasing adaption of electric vehicles is hampering the growth of the market.

The old conventional engines in which the valves remained opened were optimized specifically for single speed engine. As the speed of the engine increases the time required to fill the cylinder is reduced further resulting in the less amount of charge to the engine that causes low power. Variable valve timing is a mechanical system that allows the engine to have multiple camshafts. With the help of VVT system alteration in the engine, timing is possible this is done to match the engine speed and boost the torque. It is increasingly being used in combination with variable valve lift systems.

Based on the vehicle type, the passenger cars segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to increasing passenger vehicle sale in developing countries, coupled with the demand of improved fuel efficiency with high power and torque.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the demand for vehicles are expected to be the highest in the region. With the considerable expectation of sales during the forecast period in the region, it is expected that people will prefer cars with advanced technology because the area consists of two major developing nations India and China. The income level of people is also increasing in the region, so people are more inclining towards technologically advanced vehicles. The players in the region are investing heavily in research and development to provide OEMs with products that enhance the engine performance and increase the fuel efficiency of the engine.

Phaser Types Covered:

• Hydraulic Cam Phaser

• Electric Cam Phaser

Vehicle Types Covered:

• Passenger Cars

• Commercial Vehicles

Products Covered:

• Continuous VVT

• Non-Continuous VVT

Fuels Covered:

• Gasoline

• Diesel

Valve Trains Covered:

• Single Overhead Cam (SOHC)

• Double Overhead Cam (DOHC)

• Over Head Valve (OHV)

Technologies Covered:

• VVT-i

• VVT-iE

• VVT-iW

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

