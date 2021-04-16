Global Automotive Smart Lighting Market is expected to growing at a CAGR of 10.1% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in automotive smart lighting market include HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Hyundai Mobis, Magneti Marelli SpA, Lumax Industries, Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd, Mitsuba Corporation, Stanley Electric Co. Ltd, OsRam Licht AG, and Valeo Group.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include growing concerns about vehicular safety, advanced technology, more use of sensors, growing investment in R&D projects, and growing market of electric and autonomous vehicles. However, high cost of LED lights is likely to hamper the market.

Lighting plays an important role in automotive vehicles to provide illumination for the driver. In addition, lighting systems also help other drivers and pedestrians on the road to detect the vehicle’s position, direction of movement, and size. It adds aesthetic looks to both interior and exterior parts of the vehicle and at the same time increases the conspicuity of the vehicle. It comprises lighting and signaling devices. This lighting equipment is mounted on different locations in the vehicle such as front, rear, top, and interiors.

By technology, halogen segment is expected to grow at the significant rate during the forecast period. Low purchasing & replacement cost and easy availability are few factors for the adoption of halogen technology. They are available in different dimensions and are cost-effective and easy to replace. However, excessive heat loss while light radiation has increased awareness for energy efficiency leading to the reduced usage of halogen.

On the basis of geography, the Asia Pacific is among the leading automobile producer and market in the world. China, India, and Japan are the major economies in the regional market that are anticipated to grow at a significant rate in the global market. Increased automobile production across countries such as China, India, Japan, and Taiwan combined with rising urban population, growing economies, and increasing the purchasing power of individuals is estimated to fuel the demand across this region.

Technologies Covered:

• Light-emitting Diode (LED)

• Halogen

• Xenon

Vehicle Types Covered:

• Commercial Vehicles

• Passenger Cars

Applications Covered:

• Exterior Lighting

• Interior Lighting

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

