Global Clamshell Labeling Machine Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Clamshell Labeling Machine Market include LABELPAC, Accent Packaging Equipment, ALTech UK Labelling Technologies, AutoLabe, Bandall, Graphic Packaging Holding , Label Aire, Link Pack, Multivac, Nita Labeling Equipment, Pack Leader USA, ProMach, Quadrel Labeling Systems, Victory Packaging , and Weber Packaging.

While factors such as the advantage of cost competitiveness against other forms of packaging and demand for hybrid clamshells are propelling the market growth. However, environmental and sustainability issues due to the usage of plastics are hampering the market growth.

Clamshell labelling is different from labelling of other types of packaging as the method of packaging is adopted to be clamshell only when the motto of the packaging is protecting the product as well as showing the product through the packaging. Thus, the label should not cover much of the surface of the clamshell, as well as should be effectively attached to the clamshell. Clamshell packaging is adopted in many industries for packaging products as it displays the product inside the packaging, protects products from minor shocks, and also easier for manufacturers to produce the high volume of packaging.

Based on the end user, the food segment is likely to have a huge demand due to it needs well-made packaging and a seal to protect the items inside from damage and contamination. Thermoformed packaging is an elegant choice for food manufacturers when cost and time to market are the main considerations in addition to airborne contaminants protection for its safety and freshness.

By geography, the Asia Pacific is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to its high demand for electronic and household items; the usage of clamshell packaging drives the demand as this packaging with different customized labeling provides product differentiation, safety, tamper, and theft-resistant properties. These properties penetrate the growth of clamshell labeling equipment in these regions.

Technologies Covered:

• Semi-automatic Clamshell Labelling Machine

• Automatic Clamshell Labelling Machine

Material Types Covered:

• Custom Clamshell

• Stock Clamshell

Positioning and Number of Labels Covered:

• Single Label (Top or Bottom)

• Double Label (Top & Bottom)

• Wrap Around

Types Covered:

• Synthetic Rubber

• Natural Rubber

End Users Covered:

• Consumer Goods

• Electronics Goods

• Food

• Cosmetics and Personal Care

• Homecare

• Pharmaceutical

• Beverage

• Emergency Response

• Hospital & Clinic

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

