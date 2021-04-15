Global Aerospace Tapes Market is expected to reach $3.24 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Aerospace Tapes Market include DeWAL Industries, Inc., Intertape Polymer Group, Compagnie De Saint-Gobain, Mask-Off Company, Inc., Shurtape Technologies, LLC, Stokvis Tape Bv, American Biltrite Inc., Can-Do National Tape, Inc., Avery Dennison Corporation, Tesa SE, Scapa Group Plc, Berry Global Group, Inc., Advance Tapes International, MBK Tape Solutions, 3M Company, and Nitto Denko Corporation.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include growing demand for passenger aircraft in emerging regions, replacement of old/aging aircraft and modernization of existing aircraft, and increasing demand for lightweight and more fuel-efficient aircraft. However, shortage of profitable airlines in emerging economies is likely to hamper the market.

Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/aerospace-tapes-market/request-sample

Aerospace tapes are characterized by excellent resistance to fluids, chemicals, abrasion, UV and high temperatures, to offer solutions for a range of aerospace applications. Acrylic is commonly used resin for producing aerospace tapes due to its good physical & chemical properties, and lower cost. There are a variety of aerospace tapes available commercially which includes low outgassing material tapes, antihigh friction materials, long and short term surface protection, speciality masking tapes, glass cloth sealing tapes, sound dampening foil tapes, thermal management tapes, and electrically conductive tapes, among others.

By backing material, paper/tissue segment is anticipated to grow at the significant rate during the forecast period, due to good holding power, heat insulation, and temperature resistance properties. These tapes provide excellent comfort compared to the film-backed aerospace tapes. Paper/tissue-backed aerospace tapes are available with kraft, crepe or any recyclable paper coated with adhesive. These tapes made from crepe paper and rubber adhesive coating have a wide range of applications. These tapes are environmentally-friendly and are available in a wide range of colors.

Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/aerospace-tapes-market

On the basis of geography, the APAC aerospace tapes market is segmented as China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, and Rest of APAC. APAC is an emerging and lucrative market for aerospace tapes, owing to industrial development and improving economic conditions. This region constitutes approximately 61% of the world’s population, resulting in the growth of the manufacturing and processing sectors.

Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/aerospace-tapes-market

Backing Materials Covered:

• Film

• Foam

• Paper/Tissue

• Other Backing Materials

Resin Types Covered:

• Silicone

• Acrylic

• Rubber

• Other Resin Types

Distribution Channels Covered:

• Offline Sales Channels

• Online Sales Channels

Categories Covered:

• Masking

• Specialty

Types Covered:

• Flame Retardant Tapes

• Non Flame Retardant Tapes

Applications Covered:

• Exterior

• Interior

• Packaging Type

• Surface Protection Tape

• Floor Making Tape

• General Use Tape

• Color Coding Tape

• Double-Sided Tape

• Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Tape

• Extreme Temperature Tape

End Users Covered:

• Military Aviation

• General Aviation

• Commercial Aviation

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lamb

Email: Send Email

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: https://www.strategymrc.com