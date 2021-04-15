Global Oilseed & Grain Seed Market is expected to reach $210,143.95 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 14.1% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Oilseed & Grain Seed Market include E.I. DU Pont Denemours And Company, Gansu Dunhuang Seed Co. Ltd, Hefei Fengle Seed Co. Ltd, Krishidhan Seeds Pvt. Ltd, Mahyco Seeds Company Limited, Monsanto, Nuziveedu Seeds Ltd, BASF SE, Bayer Cropscience AG, Burrus Seed Farm, Dow Agrosciences LLC, Rallis India Limited, Seed Co. Limited, Cargill, Incorporated, Stine Seed Company, Syngenta AG, KWS Saat AG, and Land O’Lakes Inc.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include shifting to R&D investments, increased farm expenditure, increase in the global population, high returns on investments with certified seed, and rising affluence of consumers in emerging regions. However, reduction in planting rates is likely to hamper the market.

By type, oilseeds segment is expected to show a significant growth during the forecast period, owing to the growing demand for vegetable oils in the increasing number of households. To fulfill the ever-growing demand for oil across the globe, farmers are inclining toward adopting genetically modified oilseeds to increase yield. These are the seeds used to cultivate oil crops such as sunflower, soybean, canola, and cotton. Owing to the continuous increase in demand for oilseed extracts, farmers are investing in the production of oil crops with high-quality oilseeds.

On the basis of geography, the market in Asia Pacific is expected to have considerable market growth during the forecast period, owing to agro-climatic conditions, increasing export scenario, and high proportion of arable area. In addition, government programs and schemes to enhance farm yield and improve the quality of crops in the region. Developing countries such as India and China are focusing to adopt new technologies to grow faster.

Types Covered:

• Grain Seeds

• Oilseeds

Biotech Traits Covered:

• Insecticide Resistant

• Herbicides Tolerant

• Other Stacked Trait

Applications Covered:

• Feed

• Food

• Industrial

• Agriculture Industry

• Oil Market

Sales Channels Covered:

• Aftermarket

• Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

