Global Bauxite Market is expected to reach $15.08 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR 5.4% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Bauxite Market include Halco Mining, Australian Bauxite Limited, Rio Tinto plc, Hindalco Industries Ltd., Metallica Minerals Limited, Alcoa Corporation, Norsk Hydro ASA, Compagnie des Bauxites de Guinée (CBG), Tata Steel Europe Ltd., Mitsubishi Aluminum Co., Ltd., NALCO India, Tajik Aluminium Company, Nippon Light Metal Company, Ltd., and Aluminum Corporation of China Limited.

Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market include the growing demand for aluminum from various end-use sectors, including construction, automotive, packaging, and electrical and electronics, growing demand for bauxite mining, and expanding manufacturing activities in the Asia Pacific. However, neurological problems such as chronic brain syndrome and Alzheimer’s diseases caused by bauxite are restricting the growth of the market.

Bauxite is a type of sedimentary rock that has a high content of aluminum. It is considered to be the world’s main source of gallium and aluminum. It mainly consists of aluminum minerals gibbsite, boehmite, and the diaspora. Australia is considered to be the largest producer of bauxite. Bauxite is mainly strip-mined as it is found near the surface of the terrain.

By application, alumina production is anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period owing to its high alumina content, which is further processed to manufacture finished products. Alumina production is rising, especially in the Asia Pacific, owing to growing demand from downstream industries, such as automotive and construction.

By geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for safety sensors and switches from various industries such as automotive, food & beverages, pharmaceutical, etc., and also owing to the increasing disposable income across various countries such as China & India.

Products Covered:

• Refractory Grade

• Metallurgical Grade

• Trihydrate or Gibbsitic Bauxite

• Mixed Bauxite

• Monohydrate Bauxite

Applications Covered:

• Refractory

• Alumina Production

• Cement

• Abrasives

• Artificial Corundum

• Glass Manufacturing

Types Covered:

• Below 35%

• 35%-60%

• Above 60%

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

